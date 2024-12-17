We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
BlackRock Finance (BLK) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts
The most recent trading session ended with BlackRock Finance (BLK - Free Report) standing at $1,064.65, reflecting a +0.77% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.24%.
The the stock of investment firm has risen by 0.88% in the past month, leading the Finance sector's gain of 0.1% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 1.17%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of BlackRock Finance in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $11.56, showcasing a 19.67% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.6 billion, up 20.92% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $43.18 per share and a revenue of $20.33 billion, demonstrating changes of +14.32% and +13.84%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BlackRock Finance. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.02% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, BlackRock Finance holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note BlackRock Finance's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 24.47. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.74.
One should further note that BLK currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.9. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Financial - Investment Management industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.46.
The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, placing it within the top 16% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow BLK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.