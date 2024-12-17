Choice Hotels Boosts Everhome Suites Line-Up With New Properties

Choice Hotels International, Inc. ( CHH Quick Quote CHH - Free Report) continues to expand its Everhome Suites portfolio to meet rising demand. The company recently announced the opening of two new Everhome Suites properties in Fayetteville, NC; and Cheyenne, WY; alongside a groundbreaking in Clarksville, TN. The expansion highlights Choice Hotels' strategic focus on high-growth markets and its efforts to address an undersupplied extended stay segment. The expansion of Everhome Suites has been backed by a partnership with Highside Companies. To date, Choice Hotels and Highside Companies have opened four Everhome Suites, with 13 additional properties in development. Currently, the brand boasts seven open properties, with over 20 under construction and nearly 30 more expected by 2025. Designed for Comfort and Functionality
Everhome Suites are thoughtfully designed to provide extended-stay guests with the comforts of a home. The hotels offer comfort and convenience, including fully equipped kitchens with full-sized appliances, spa-inspired bathrooms, ample storage and select premium suites with in-room washers and dryers. Additional amenities include free WiFi, pet-friendly options, weekly housekeeping and communal outdoor spaces.
Innovative Support for Hotel Owners
Choice Hotels' growth strategy is centered on the ongoing expansion of its brand portfolio, with the Everhome Suites brand showing strong performance. With over 400 more properties in development across four brands, the company’s growth prospects are clear. The growing interest from commercial real estate investors highlights the brand’s potential for continued success.
The company is effectively addressing the demand for extended stay accommodations while providing franchisees with cutting-edge solutions and strong industry partnerships. CHH supports its franchisees with innovative tools like Choice Maps (AI-driven market analysis) and cloud-based systems like choiceEDGE and choiceADVANTAGE to streamline operations and enhance guest satisfaction. With a robust development pipeline and increasing investor interest, Everhome Suites is well-positioned for long-term growth in the extended stay sector.
In the past six months, shares of Choice Hotels have gained 23.7% compared with the
In the past six months, shares of Choice Hotels have gained 23.7% compared with the industry's 15.7% growth. The company's performance was backed by the effective execution of its growth strategy. The company accelerated unit growth and expanded its global pipeline. CHH also increased its international presence and significantly grew the size of the company's rewards program. Going forward, CHH believes that it is well positioned to deliver bottom-line growth as well as maintain its shareholder value on the back of the aforementioned business strategies supported by the improving demand backdrop. Earnings estimates for 2025 have increased in the past 60 days, depicting analysts' optimism regarding the stock growth potential.
Choice Hotels currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Some other top-ranked stocks in the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector include: Cinemark Holdings, Inc. ( CNK Quick Quote CNK - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). CNK has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 164.8%, on average. The stock has surged 115.7% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNK's 2025 sales indicates growth of 11% from the year-ago levels. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. ( NCLH Quick Quote NCLH - Free Report) currently has a Zacks Rank #2. NCLH has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.2%, on average. The stock has gained 31% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NCLH's 2025 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates growth of 8.4% and 25.4%, respectively, from the year-ago levels. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. ( RCL Quick Quote RCL - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. RCL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16.2%, on average. The stock has surged 100.8% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCL's 2025 sales and EPS indicates growth of 9.5% and 23.8%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.
Image: Bigstock
