Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Moves -0.24%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Verizon Communications (
VZ Quick Quote VZ - Free Report) closed at $40.78, marking a -0.24% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.39% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.61%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.32%.
Shares of the largest U.S. cellphone carrier have depreciated by 3.24% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.6%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Verizon Communications in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.11, showcasing a 2.78% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $35.64 billion, reflecting a 1.44% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.61 per share and a revenue of $134.74 billion, demonstrating changes of -2.12% and +0.57%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Verizon Communications. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.02% decrease. As of now, Verizon Communications holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Verizon Communications has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.86 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.26, which means Verizon Communications is trading at a discount to the group.
Investors should also note that VZ has a PEG ratio of 2.97 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Wireless National was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.97 at yesterday's closing price.
The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 140, finds itself in the bottom 45% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.
Image: Bigstock
Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Moves -0.24%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Verizon Communications (VZ - Free Report) closed at $40.78, marking a -0.24% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.39% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.61%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.32%.
Shares of the largest U.S. cellphone carrier have depreciated by 3.24% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.6%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Verizon Communications in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.11, showcasing a 2.78% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $35.64 billion, reflecting a 1.44% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.61 per share and a revenue of $134.74 billion, demonstrating changes of -2.12% and +0.57%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Verizon Communications. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.02% decrease. As of now, Verizon Communications holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Verizon Communications has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.86 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.26, which means Verizon Communications is trading at a discount to the group.
Investors should also note that VZ has a PEG ratio of 2.97 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Wireless National was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.97 at yesterday's closing price.
The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 140, finds itself in the bottom 45% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.