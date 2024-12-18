We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Microsoft (MSFT) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know
The latest trading session saw Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) ending at $454.46, denoting a +0.64% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.39%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.61%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.32%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the software maker had gained 8.62% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.6% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Microsoft in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Microsoft is projected to report earnings of $3.14 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 7.17%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $68.75 billion, reflecting a 10.86% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $12.93 per share and revenue of $277.69 billion, indicating changes of +9.58% and +13.29%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Microsoft. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.1% downward. At present, Microsoft boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Microsoft is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 34.92. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 32.43.
Meanwhile, MSFT's PEG ratio is currently 2.39. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Computer - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.45 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 85, this industry ranks in the top 34% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
