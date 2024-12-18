Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know

Marathon Petroleum (
MPC Quick Quote MPC - Free Report) closed at $137.99 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.14% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.39%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.61%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.32%.
Heading into today, shares of the refiner had lost 13.59% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 5.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.6% in that time.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Marathon Petroleum in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 4, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.36, marking a 90.95% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $31.93 billion, down 13.29% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $10.01 per share and a revenue of $138.87 billion, demonstrating changes of -57.64% and -7.61%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Marathon Petroleum. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.23% lower within the past month. Right now, Marathon Petroleum possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Marathon Petroleum's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.81. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 13.97 for its industry.
It's also important to note that MPC currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.3. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.3.
The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.
