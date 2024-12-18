Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Chipotle Mexican Grill (
CMG Quick Quote CMG - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $64.29, demonstrating a -0.79% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.39% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.61%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.32%.
The Mexican food chain's shares have seen an increase of 10.19% over the last month, surpassing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 7.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.6%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Chipotle Mexican Grill in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 4, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.24, up 14.29% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2.85 billion, indicating a 13.13% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.11 per share and a revenue of $11.32 billion, representing changes of +23.33% and +14.63%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% higher. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 58.4. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.34.
We can additionally observe that CMG currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.61. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Retail - Restaurants industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.33.
The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 130, placing it within the bottom 49% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
