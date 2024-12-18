Why the Market Dipped But Brinker International (EAT) Gained Today

Brinker International (
EAT Quick Quote EAT - Free Report) closed at $133.77 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.07% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.39%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.61%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.32%.
The operator of restaurant chains Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy's stock has climbed by 7.7% in the past month, falling short of the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 7.99% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 3.6%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Brinker International in its upcoming release. On that day, Brinker International is projected to report earnings of $1.45 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 46.46%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.18 billion, up 9.95% from the year-ago period.
EAT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.64 per share and revenue of $4.79 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +37.56% and +8.41%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Brinker International. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.37% higher within the past month. Currently, Brinker International is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Brinker International has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.47 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 25.34, so one might conclude that Brinker International is trading at a discount comparatively.
One should further note that EAT currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.43. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Retail - Restaurants was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.33 at yesterday's closing price.
The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 130, placing it within the bottom 49% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Image: Bigstock
