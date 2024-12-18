United Parcel Service (UPS) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

United Parcel Service (
UPS Quick Quote UPS - Free Report) closed at $127.32 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.96% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.39%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.61%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.32%.
Shares of the package delivery service witnessed a loss of 4.87% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Transportation sector with its loss of 2.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.6%.
The upcoming earnings release of United Parcel Service will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.50, showcasing a 1.21% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $25.19 billion, reflecting a 1.09% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.48 per share and a revenue of $90.96 billion, representing changes of -14.81% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for United Parcel Service. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. United Parcel Service is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, United Parcel Service is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.19. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.22.
Also, we should mention that UPS has a PEG ratio of 2.11. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.44 at yesterday's closing price.
The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 180, this industry ranks in the bottom 29% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Image: Bigstock
United Parcel Service (UPS) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know
