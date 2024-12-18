We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know
NXP Semiconductors (NXPI - Free Report) closed at $219.02 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.39% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.39%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.61%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.32%.
Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 0.91% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.6% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of NXP Semiconductors in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $3.14, marking a 15.36% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.1 billion, down 9.43% from the year-ago period.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.04 per share and a revenue of $12.6 billion, representing changes of -6.92% and -5.08%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for NXP Semiconductors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.33% lower. NXP Semiconductors currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Looking at its valuation, NXP Semiconductors is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.74. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 36.88.
Meanwhile, NXPI's PEG ratio is currently 3.82. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.15.
The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 69, this industry ranks in the top 28% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
