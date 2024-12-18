We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
3 Large-Cap Blend Mutual Funds for Attractive Returns
Investors looking for exposure to both value and growth stocks while seeking returns at a lower level of risk may consider large-cap blend mutual funds. Large-cap funds offer more stability than mid or small-caps and are thus safer.
Companies with a market capitalization of more than $10 billion are considered large caps. However, due to their significant international exposure, these companies run the risk of being hit by global woes.
Blend funds, also called hybrid funds, owe their origin to the graphical representation of their equity-style box. In addition to diversification, blend funds offer a great mix of growth and value investment.
Below, we share with you three top-ranked large-cap blend mutual funds, viz., American Funds Invmt Co of Amer (AIVSX - Free Report) , Voya Corporate Leaders Trust (LEXCX - Free Report) and T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research (PRCOX - Free Report) . Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.
American Funds Invmt Co of Amer fund seeks long-term growth of capital and income, placing greater emphasis on future dividends than current income. AIVSX invests in common stocks, and holds securities convertible into common stocks, as well as bonds, U.S. government securities, nonconvertible preferred stocks, and cash and equivalents.
American Funds Invmt Co of Amer has three-year annualized returns of 13%. James B. Lovelace has been one of the fund managers of AIVSX since 1992.
Voya Corporate Leaders Trust fund seeks long-term capital growth and income through investment in an equal number of shares of common stock of a fixed list of American blue-chip corporations. LEXCX also invests generally in a fixed list of 25 stocks of American “blue chip” corporations.
Voya Corporate Leaders Trust has three-year annualized returns of 12.5%. LEXCX has an expense ratio of 0.45%.
T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research fund seeks capital appreciation. PRCOX invests in U.S. common stocks, which are believed to be well-positioned for capital appreciation.
T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research has three-year annualized returns of 12.5%. As of June 2024, PRCOX held 311 issues, with 7.4% of its assets invested in Microsoft Corp.
To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all large-cap blend mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of large-cap blend mutual funds.
Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?
Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>