3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.
BNY Mellon Dynamic Value A(DAGVX - Free Report) : 0.93% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. DAGVX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. DAGVX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 15.66%.
Fidelity Advisor Semiconductors M(FELTX - Free Report) : 1.21% expense ratio and 0.68% management fee. FELTX is part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category that invests in technology and lets investors own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector, but with a much more diversified approach. With yearly returns of 30.52% over the last five years, FELTX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Select 40 Y(MLPTX - Free Report) : 0.87% expense ratio and 0.7% management fee. MLPTX is classified as a Sector - Energy mutual fund. Throughout the massive global energy sector, these funds hold a wide range of quickly changing and vitally important industries. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 18.33% over the last five years.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.