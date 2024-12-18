See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Bitcoin ETF (GBTC) Hits New 52-Week High
For investors seeking momentum, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (GBTC - Free Report) is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and soared 149.5% from its 52-week low of $33.95 per share.
Are more gains in store for this ETF? Let us take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:
GBTC in Focus
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust is the first Bitcoin ETF that enabled investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin in the form of security while avoiding the challenges of buying, storing and safekeeping Bitcoin directly. It owns and passively holds actual Bitcoins through its Custodian, Coinbase Custody. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust is a cheaper version of Bitcoin, charging 1.50% in annual fees from investors (see: all the Cryptocurrency ETFs here).
Why the Move?
Bitcoin has been an area to watch lately, given the rise in cryptocurrency. The rally in the world's largest cryptocurrency is showing no signs of slowdown since Donald Trump’s victory in the presidential election spurred excitement about the digital currency. Bitcoin reached a new all-time high of $108,000 on purchases of $1.5 billion last week by MicroStrategy (MSTR - Free Report) .
More Gains Ahead?
GBTC might remain strong, given its weighted alpha of 133.81 and lower 20-day volatility of 48.4%. There is still some promise for investors who want to ride on this surging ETF.