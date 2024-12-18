We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Unveiling Carnival (CCL) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Carnival (CCL - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.08 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 214.3%. Revenues are expected to be $5.94 billion, up 10% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 18.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Carnival metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Passenger ticket' will reach $3.87 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.3%.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Onboard and other' stands at $2.06 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +9.4% from the prior-year quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Tour and Other' should arrive at $33.39 million. The estimate suggests a change of -33.2% year over year.
Analysts expect 'ALBDs (Available lower berth days)' to come in at 23.94 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 23.2 million in the same quarter last year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Occupancy percentage' of 102.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 101%.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Fuel cost per metric ton consumed (excluding EUA)' will likely reach $590.42. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $759.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Fuel consumption in metric tons' reaching 699.83 Kmt. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 700 Kmt.
