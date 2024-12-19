Dow Inc. (DOW) Stock Moves -1.04%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Dow Inc. (
DOW Quick Quote DOW - Free Report) standing at $40.15, reflecting a -1.04% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 2.95%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 2.59%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 3.56%.
The materials science's stock has dropped by 7.06% in the past month, falling short of the Basic Materials sector's loss of 3.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Dow Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on January 30, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.34, showcasing a 20.93% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $10.59 billion, reflecting a 0.29% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.06 per share and revenue of $43.21 billion, which would represent changes of -8.04% and -3.17%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Dow Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.01% lower. Dow Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
Looking at its valuation, Dow Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.73. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.08, so one might conclude that Dow Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.
It's also important to note that DOW currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.27. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Chemical - Diversified industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.36 as of yesterday's close.
The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 205, this industry ranks in the bottom 19% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.
