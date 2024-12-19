We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
3 Mid-Cap Blend Mutual Funds for Stellar Returns
Blend funds, also known as hybrid funds, aim for value appreciation by capital gains. They owe their origin to a graphical representation of a fund’s equity-style box. In addition to diversification, blend funds are great picks for investors looking for a mix of growth and value investment. A mid-cap blend fund is a type of equity mutual fund that holds a mix of value and growth stocks in its portfolio, where the market cap of the stocks is generally between $2 billion and $10 billion.
Below, we share with you three top-ranked mid-cap blend mutual funds, viz., Ave Maria Value (AVEMX - Free Report) , DFA US Vector Equity (DFVEX - Free Report) and MFS Blended Research Mid Cap Eq (BMSFX - Free Report) . Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.
Ave Maria Value fund invests primarily in common stocks believed to be priced at a discount to their true value. It invests the majority of its net assets in companies meeting its religious criteria. AVEMX invests in securities of companies of various market caps.
Ave Maria Value has three-year annualized returns of 16.1%. Ryan M. Kuyawa has been one of the fund managers of AVEMX since 2021.
DFA US Vector Equity fund invests most of its net assets in a well-diversified and broad group of U.S. operating companies, preferably in smaller capitalization, lower relative price and higher profitability companies in the United States. DFVEX advisors generally define the U.S. Universe as a set of U.S. operating companies listed on a securities exchange in the United States that are market-capitalization weighted.
DFA US Vector Equity fund has three-year annualized returns of 10.6%. As of July 2024, DFVEX held 2293 issues, with 1.3% of its assets invested in Exxon Mobil Corp.
MFS Blended Research Mid Cap Eq fund invests most of its net assets in equity securities of domestic and foreign mid-cap companies. BMSFX advisors invest in common stocks, equity interests in real estate investment trusts and other securities that represent an ownership interest in a company or other issuers.
MFS Blended Research Mid Cap Eq has three-year annualized returns of 11.8%. BMSFX has an expense ratio of 0.84%.
To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all mid-cap blend mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of mid-cap blend mutual funds.
