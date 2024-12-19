We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
3 American Beacon Mutual Funds for Solid Returns
Founded in 1986, American Beacon selects experienced institutional money managers to manage mutual funds. This approach enables to achieve diversification by investment manager, asset class and investment style since each manager is reviewed every quarter based on performance, investment philosophy and the stability of the management team. Using the knowledge of being a fiduciary and its large size, it provides cheap and effective mutual funds. All these attributes make American Beacon an outstanding choice for investments.
We have chosen three American Beacon mutual funds — American Beacon Small Cp Val Inv (AVPAX - Free Report) , American Beacon Large Cap Value Inv (AAGPX - Free Report) and American Beacon International Eq (AAERX - Free Report) — that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.
American Beacon Small Cp Val Inv fund invests most of its assets in equity securities of U.S. companies with small market capitalizations.
David E. Green has been the lead manager of AVPAX since Dec. 31, 1998. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like NOV Inc. (1.3%), F5, Inc. (1.1%) and The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.(1%) as of July 31, 2024.
AVPAX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 9.7% and 11.4%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.13%. AVPAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.
To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.
American Beacon Large Cap Value Inv invests most of its assets in large-cap U.S. companies, with market capitalizations similar to those in the Russell 1000 Index.
George H. Davis has been the lead manager of AAGPX since Dec. 31, 1989. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Elevance Health, Inc.(2.3%), Comcast Corp (1.8%) and Citigroup Inc. (1.7%) as of July 31, 2024.
AAGPX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 11.3% and 12%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.94%. AAGPX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.
American Beacon International Eq fund invests in stocks and convertible securities from issuers in at least three countries outside the United States.
Kirk L. Brown has been the lead manager of AAERX since Feb. 28, 1994. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Roche Holding AG (3.7%), British American Tobacco p.l.c. (2.3%) and Barclays PLC (2.2%) as of July 31, 2024.
AAERX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 6.6% and 5.8%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.69%. AAERX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.
Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?
Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>