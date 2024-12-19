Back to top

3 American Beacon Mutual Funds for Solid Returns

Founded in 1986, American Beacon selects experienced institutional money managers to manage mutual funds. This approach enables to achieve diversification by investment manager, asset class and investment style since each manager is reviewed every quarter based on performance, investment philosophy and the stability of the management team. Using the knowledge of being a fiduciary and its large size, it provides cheap and effective mutual funds. All these attributes make American Beacon an outstanding choice for investments.

We have chosen three American Beacon mutual funds — American Beacon Small Cp Val Inv (AVPAX - Free Report) , American Beacon Large Cap Value Inv (AAGPX - Free Report) and American Beacon International Eq (AAERX - Free Report) — that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

American Beacon Small Cp Val Inv fund invests most of its assets in equity securities of U.S. companies with small market capitalizations.

David E. Green has been the lead manager of AVPAX since Dec. 31, 1998. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like NOV Inc. (1.3%), F5, Inc. (1.1%) and The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.(1%) as of July 31, 2024.

AVPAX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 9.7% and 11.4%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.13%. AVPAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

American Beacon Large Cap Value Inv invests most of its assets in large-cap U.S. companies, with market capitalizations similar to those in the Russell 1000 Index.

George H. Davis has been the lead manager of AAGPX since Dec. 31, 1989. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Elevance Health, Inc.(2.3%), Comcast Corp (1.8%) and Citigroup Inc. (1.7%) as of July 31, 2024.

AAGPX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 11.3% and 12%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.94%. AAGPX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.  

American Beacon International Eq fund invests in stocks and convertible securities from issuers in at least three countries outside the United States.

Kirk L. Brown has been the lead manager of AAERX since Feb. 28, 1994. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Roche Holding AG (3.7%), British American Tobacco p.l.c. (2.3%) and Barclays PLC (2.2%) as of July 31, 2024.

AAERX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 6.6% and 5.8%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.69%. AAERX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


