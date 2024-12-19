3 Transportation-Services Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Now

Prospects of Zacks
Transportation-Services industry participants are being weighed down by challenges like inflation-induced elevated interest rates, concerns about supply-chain disruptions and weak freight rates. Highlighting the weak freight demand, the Cass Freight Shipment Index declined 0.7% year over year in November. This measure has deteriorated year over year since January 2024, confirming the overall declining trend. Most industry players are looking to drive their bottom line amid the headwinds through cost reduction.
Partly due to these headwinds, the industry has declined 7.5% so far this year compared with the S&P 500 Index’s 27.8% appreciation. The broader Zacks
Transportation sector has declined 1.1% in the said time frame. YTD Price Comparison Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Despite the shortcomings, investors interested in the industry can bet on stocks like
Matson, Inc. ( MATX Quick Quote MATX - Free Report) ), Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. ( EXPD Quick Quote EXPD - Free Report) and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. ( CHRW Quick Quote CHRW - Free Report) for healthy returns.
We would like to remind investors that the industry players are active in making dividend payments and repurchasing shares. This underlines their financial strength and confidence in business. With economic activities gaining pace from the pandemic lows, more companies are allocating their increasing cash pile through dividends and buybacks to pacify long-suffering shareholders. Among the Transportation - Services industry players, Expeditors announced a 5.8% increase in the quarterly dividend in May 2024. Matson announced a quarterly dividend increase in June.
Investing in Transportation-Services Stocks: A Prudent Idea
To help investors choose stocks, we have shortlisted the aforementioned three stocks based on certain criteria. These stocks have a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 (Buy) and a solid expected earnings growth rate for the current quarter and year. These have also witnessed upward estimate revisions in the past 90 days. Additionally, these stocks have a strong trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise history. You can see
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Each of them has a market capitalization of more than $1 billion.
Let’s delve deeper.
Matson: Headquartered in Honolulu, HI, Matson provides ocean transportation and logistics services. We are impressed by the cost-management actions taken by the company to drive its bottom line. Its efforts to reward its shareholders are also commendable.
MATX sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion. The positive sentiment surrounding MATX stock is evident from the fact that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fourth-quarter 2024 and full-year 2024 earnings has been revised upward in the past 90 days.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Its expected earnings growth rate for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 is 78.7% and 58.7%, respectively. MATX has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.39%, on average.
Expeditors: Headquartered in Seattle, WA, EXPD provides logistics services worldwide. Expeditors' strong financial position supports its growth-by-acquisition strategy. Efforts to reward its shareholders also bode well.
EXPD has a Zacks Rank #2 and has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion. The positive sentiment surrounding EXPD stock is evident from the fact that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fourth-quarter 2024 and full-year 2024 earnings has been revised upward in the past 90 days.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Its expected earnings growth rate for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 is 27.5% and 8.4%, respectively. EXPD has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.75%, on average.
C.H. Robinson: Headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN, CHRW provides freight transportation services, as well as related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally.
CHRW has a Zacks Rank #2 and has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion. The positive sentiment surrounding CHRW stock is evident from the fact that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fourth-quarter 2024 and full-year 2024 earnings has been revised upward in the past 90 days.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Its expected earnings growth rate for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 is more than 100% and 33.3%, respectively. CHRW has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.29%, on average.
Image: Bigstock
3 Transportation-Services Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Now
