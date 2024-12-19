Quantum's Myriad Boosts NVIDIA GPUDirect Storage, QMCO Stock Up 153%

Quantum Corporation ( QMCO Quick Quote QMCO - Free Report) recently extended support for the NVIDIA GPUDirect Storage capability by introducing an advanced parallel file system client for its Myriad all-flash file system. The innovation also offers on-the-fly deployment of client nodes across diverse platforms, including support for NVIDIA Grace Hopper with Grace ARM-based architectures. The new client enables seamless integration of powerful GPU nodes into Myriad clusters, tailored for demanding workloads such as artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning (ML) model training, high-performance computing (HPC) visualization and video rendering. Following the Myriad parallel client announcement, QMCO’s stock skyrocketed 153% and closed the trading at $60.02 on Dec. 18.
Quantum’s Early Access Program invites existing customers to test and validate the new Myriad parallel client before its official release. Participants gain exclusive access to the technology, providing real-world feedback that drives continuous improvement and ensures the solution meets diverse workflow needs. Existing Myriad customers can join the program upon the client’s release in the first half of 2025, with general availability planned for the second half of the year.
The new Myriad parallel client takes full advantage of NVIDIA Magnum I/O GPUDirect Storage technology to establish a direct RDMA data path between storage and GPU memory. This capability eliminates CPU bottlenecks, increasing efficiency. The client is designed to handle GPU-intensive workloads such as AI/ML model training and inferencing, HPC modeling and video rendering. By running directly on customer servers or workstations equipped with high-performance GPU cards, the client transforms these systems into operational Myriad GPU nodes. Apart from the new client, Myriad supports server message block, network file system and planned S3 access. This flexibility allows organizations to select the most suitable connection for their needs. QMCO’s extensive network of system integrators is equipped to implement Myriad’s features for essential content production tasks, including animation and VFX rendering, as well as AI/ML operations for large-scale rich media and video workflows. Management remains focused on key growth areas like Myriad and ActiveScale, with strong pipeline growth experienced in the last reported quarter. QMCO stated that recently, a customer seeking high-speed primary and secure long-term storage chose Myriad and ActiveScale Cold Storage through a Quantum Go subscription. Although Quantum’s efforts are yet to reach the desired outcomes, the company is witnessing encouraging progress through product launches, including growing momentum with Myriad, along with improvements in operational efficiency. Nonetheless, a continued slowdown in the Product segment has adversely impacted QMCO’s overall performance. In the last reported quarter, revenues fell 6.9% year over year to $70.5 million due to lower primary storage revenues. Ongoing supply chain challenges continue to weigh on its performance. QMCO’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance
QMCO currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Its shares have gained 834.6% in the past year compared with the
sub-industry’s growth of 28.1%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are
InterDigital, Inc. ( IDCC Quick Quote IDCC - Free Report) , Celestica Inc. ( CLS Quick Quote CLS - Free Report) and Plexus Corp., Inc. ( PLXS Quick Quote PLXS - Free Report) . IDCC, CLS & PLXS presently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here IDCC is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular as well as wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks. It has a long-term growth expectation of 17.44%. Plexus is a leading provider of electronic contract manufacturing services to original equipment makers in a wide range of industries, including Healthcare/Life Sciences, Industrial and Aerospace/Defense market sectors. In the last reported quarter, PLXS delivered an earnings surprise of 20.92%. CLS provides competitive manufacturing technology and service solutions for printed circuit assembly and system assembly, as well as post-manufacturing support to many of the world's leading original equipment manufacturers. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 10.64%.
Image: Bigstock
Quantum's Myriad Boosts NVIDIA GPUDirect Storage, QMCO Stock Up 153%
Quantum Corporation (QMCO - Free Report) recently extended support for the NVIDIA GPUDirect Storage capability by introducing an advanced parallel file system client for its Myriad all-flash file system. The innovation also offers on-the-fly deployment of client nodes across diverse platforms, including support for NVIDIA Grace Hopper with Grace ARM-based architectures. The new client enables seamless integration of powerful GPU nodes into Myriad clusters, tailored for demanding workloads such as artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning (ML) model training, high-performance computing (HPC) visualization and video rendering.
Following the Myriad parallel client announcement, QMCO’s stock skyrocketed 153% and closed the trading at $60.02 on Dec. 18.
Quantum Corporation Price and Consensus
Quantum Corporation price-consensus-chart | Quantum Corporation Quote
Quantum’s Early Access Program invites existing customers to test and validate the new Myriad parallel client before its official release. Participants gain exclusive access to the technology, providing real-world feedback that drives continuous improvement and ensures the solution meets diverse workflow needs. Existing Myriad customers can join the program upon the client’s release in the first half of 2025, with general availability planned for the second half of the year.
The new Myriad parallel client takes full advantage of NVIDIA Magnum I/O GPUDirect Storage technology to establish a direct RDMA data path between storage and GPU memory. This capability eliminates CPU bottlenecks, increasing efficiency. The client is designed to handle GPU-intensive workloads such as AI/ML model training and inferencing, HPC modeling and video rendering. By running directly on customer servers or workstations equipped with high-performance GPU cards, the client transforms these systems into operational Myriad GPU nodes.
Apart from the new client, Myriad supports server message block, network file system and planned S3 access. This flexibility allows organizations to select the most suitable connection for their needs. QMCO’s extensive network of system integrators is equipped to implement Myriad’s features for essential content production tasks, including animation and VFX rendering, as well as AI/ML operations for large-scale rich media and video workflows.
Management remains focused on key growth areas like Myriad and ActiveScale, with strong pipeline growth experienced in the last reported quarter. QMCO stated that recently, a customer seeking high-speed primary and secure long-term storage chose Myriad and ActiveScale Cold Storage through a Quantum Go subscription. Although Quantum’s efforts are yet to reach the desired outcomes, the company is witnessing encouraging progress through product launches, including growing momentum with Myriad, along with improvements in operational efficiency.
Nonetheless, a continued slowdown in the Product segment has adversely impacted QMCO’s overall performance. In the last reported quarter, revenues fell 6.9% year over year to $70.5 million due to lower primary storage revenues. Ongoing supply chain challenges continue to weigh on its performance.
QMCO’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance
QMCO currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Its shares have gained 834.6% in the past year compared with the sub-industry’s growth of 28.1%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC - Free Report) , Celestica Inc. (CLS - Free Report) and Plexus Corp., Inc. (PLXS - Free Report) . IDCC, CLS & PLXS presently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
IDCC is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular as well as wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks. It has a long-term growth expectation of 17.44%.
Plexus is a leading provider of electronic contract manufacturing services to original equipment makers in a wide range of industries, including Healthcare/Life Sciences, Industrial and Aerospace/Defense market sectors. In the last reported quarter, PLXS delivered an earnings surprise of 20.92%.
CLS provides competitive manufacturing technology and service solutions for printed circuit assembly and system assembly, as well as post-manufacturing support to many of the world's leading original equipment manufacturers. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 10.64%.