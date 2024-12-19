Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Accenture (ACN) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended November 2024, Accenture (ACN - Free Report) reported revenue of $17.69 billion, up 9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.59, compared to $3.27 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17.16 billion, representing a surprise of +3.08%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.21%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.38.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Accenture performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • New Bookings - Total: $18.70 billion versus $19.27 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • New Bookings - Managed Services: $9.48 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.87 billion.
  • New Bookings - Consulting: $9.22 billion compared to the $9.40 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Geographic Revenue- EMEA: $6.41 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $6.30 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.5%.
  • Revenue- Type of Work- Consulting: $9.05 billion compared to the $8.80 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7% year over year.
  • Revenue- Type of Work- Managed Services: $8.64 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $8.32 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.3%.
  • Revenue- Industry Groups- Product: $5.43 billion compared to the $5.07 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.6% year over year.
  • Revenue- Industry Groups- Health & Public Service: $3.81 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.54 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.9%.
  • Revenue- Industry Groups- Financial services: $3.17 billion versus $3.11 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.5% change.
  • Revenue- Industry Groups- Communications, Media & Technology: $2.86 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.79 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.1%.
  • Revenue- Industry Groups- Resources: $2.42 billion compared to the $2.37 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.2% year over year.
Shares of Accenture have returned -2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

