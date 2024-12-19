Back to top

CarMax (KMX) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended November 2024, CarMax (KMX - Free Report) reported revenue of $6.22 billion, up 1.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.81, compared to $0.52 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.89% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.99 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.62, the EPS surprise was +30.65%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how CarMax performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable Store Used Vehicles Sales - YoY change: 0.5% compared to the 2.2% average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Number of stores - Total: 245 compared to the 249 average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Revenue per vehicle retailed (ASP) - Used vehicles: $26.15 thousand compared to the $26.14 thousand average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Gross Profit per Unit - Used vehicles gross profit: $2,306 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2,282.14.
  • Gross Profit per Unit - Wholesale vehicles gross profit: $1,015 compared to the $979.95 average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Net sales- Wholesale vehicles: $1.17 billion compared to the $1.05 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.3% year over year.
  • Net sales- Other: $165.87 million versus $160.75 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.7% change.
  • Net sales- Used vehicles: $4.89 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $4.77 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.2%.
  • Other sales and revenues- Third-party finance fees, net: $1 million compared to the -$1.05 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Other sales and revenues- Extended protection plan revenues: $105.50 million compared to the $99.90 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.2% year over year.
  • Other sales and revenues- Other: $23.30 million compared to the $23.85 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Other sales and revenues- Advertising & subscription revenues: $36.10 million compared to the $36.46 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.6% year over year.
Shares of CarMax have returned +6.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

