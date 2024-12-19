Back to top

Micron (MU) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended November 2024, Micron (MU - Free Report) reported revenue of $8.71 billion, up 84.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.79, compared to -$0.95 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.71 billion, representing a surprise of -0.01%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.29%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.75.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Micron performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue by Technology- DRAM: $6.40 billion compared to the $5.92 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +86.8% year over year.
  • Revenue by Technology- Other (primarily NOR): $68 million compared to the $83.50 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.5% year over year.
  • Revenue by Technology- NAND: $2.24 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.60 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +82.2%.
Shares of Micron have returned +5.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

