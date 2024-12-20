We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Celestica (CLS) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
Celestica (CLS - Free Report) closed at $93.05 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.02% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.04%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.1%.
The the stock of electronics manufacturing services company has risen by 5.9% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.04% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.29%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Celestica in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.04, signifying a 36.84% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2.5 billion, indicating a 16.65% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.85 per share and revenue of $9.6 billion. These totals would mark changes of +58.44% and +20.55%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Celestica. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Celestica is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
From a valuation perspective, Celestica is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.96. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 20.04 of its industry.
The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 14, putting it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.