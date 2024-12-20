Why the Market Dipped But Canada Goose (GOOS) Gained Today

Canada Goose (
GOOS Quick Quote GOOS - Free Report) closed at $9.84 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.1% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.
The high-end coat maker's stock has climbed by 5.36% in the past month, exceeding the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.61% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.29%.
The upcoming earnings release of Canada Goose will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.10, showcasing an 8.91% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $444.24 million, indicating a 0.85% downward movement from the same quarter last year.
GOOS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.75 per share and revenue of $957.64 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2.74% and -2.9%, respectively.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Canada Goose. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Right now, Canada Goose possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Canada Goose's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.11. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.26, which means Canada Goose is trading at a discount to the group.
We can additionally observe that GOOS currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.6. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry stood at 1.26 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 123, positioning it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Image: Bigstock
