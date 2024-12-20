We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know
The most recent trading session ended with Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB - Free Report) standing at $129.35, reflecting a +1.42% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.04%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.1%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 5.7% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 0.69%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.29%.
The upcoming earnings release of Airbnb, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.60, indicating a 21.05% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2.43 billion, indicating a 9.38% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.99 per share and a revenue of $11.05 billion, demonstrating changes of -44.89% and +11.42%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Airbnb, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.09% downward. Right now, Airbnb, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Airbnb, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 31.93. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 22.5.
It is also worth noting that ABNB currently has a PEG ratio of 1.78. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Leisure and Recreation Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.97 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, finds itself in the top 11% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.