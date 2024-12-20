We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Costamare (CMRE) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors
Costamare (CMRE - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $12.42, indicating a -0.72% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%.
Shares of the shipping company have depreciated by 13.37% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Transportation sector's loss of 6.03% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.29%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Costamare in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.71, reflecting a 4.41% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $505.33 million, up 2.12% from the year-ago period.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.79 per share and a revenue of $2.04 billion, representing changes of +34.78% and +34.75%, respectively, from the prior year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Costamare. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.24% lower. Costamare presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Costamare is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.48. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 5.43 of its industry.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 236, positioning it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.