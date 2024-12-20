MakeMyTrip (MMYT) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with MakeMyTrip (
MMYT Quick Quote MMYT - Free Report) standing at $113, reflecting a +1.06% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.04%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.
Heading into today, shares of the online travel company had gained 4.24% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.04% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.29% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of MakeMyTrip in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.44, showcasing a 25.71% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $256.68 million, reflecting a 19.82% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.61 per share and a revenue of $968.67 million, representing changes of +31.97% and +23.79%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for MakeMyTrip. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, MakeMyTrip boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note MakeMyTrip's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 69.45. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.98, which means MakeMyTrip is trading at a premium to the group.
We can also see that MMYT currently has a PEG ratio of 5.05. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Delivery Services industry stood at 1.34 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Internet - Delivery Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
MakeMyTrip (MMYT) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know
The most recent trading session ended with MakeMyTrip (MMYT - Free Report) standing at $113, reflecting a +1.06% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.04%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.
Heading into today, shares of the online travel company had gained 4.24% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.04% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.29% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of MakeMyTrip in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.44, showcasing a 25.71% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $256.68 million, reflecting a 19.82% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.61 per share and a revenue of $968.67 million, representing changes of +31.97% and +23.79%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for MakeMyTrip. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, MakeMyTrip boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note MakeMyTrip's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 69.45. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.98, which means MakeMyTrip is trading at a premium to the group.
We can also see that MMYT currently has a PEG ratio of 5.05. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Delivery Services industry stood at 1.34 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Internet - Delivery Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.