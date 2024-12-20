We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note
The latest trading session saw Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR - Free Report) ending at $13.50, denoting a +0.9% adjustment from its last day's close. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.04%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.1%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 21.29% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 4.24% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.29% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Oscar Health, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.58, showcasing a 12.12% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.46 billion, indicating a 71.91% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.01 per share and a revenue of $9.25 billion, signifying shifts of +99.18% and +57.71%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Oscar Health, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Oscar Health, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, placing it within the top 31% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.