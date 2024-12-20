We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Kraft Heinz (KHC) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note
In the latest market close, Kraft Heinz (KHC - Free Report) reached $30.10, with a -0.66% movement compared to the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.04%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.
The the stock of processed food company with dual headquarters in Pittsburgh and Chicago has fallen by 1.88% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.58% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.29%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Kraft Heinz in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.79, showcasing a 1.28% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.69 billion, down 2.53% from the prior-year quarter.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.01 per share and a revenue of $25.96 billion, indicating changes of +1.01% and -2.57%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Kraft Heinz. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.02% lower. At present, Kraft Heinz boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Kraft Heinz is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.07. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.92.
We can also see that KHC currently has a PEG ratio of 3.56. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. KHC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.87 as of yesterday's close.
The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 133, finds itself in the bottom 48% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
