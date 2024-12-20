We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Albemarle (ALB) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights
In the latest market close, Albemarle (ALB - Free Report) reached $88.92, with a -1.79% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%.
The specialty chemicals company's stock has dropped by 17.35% in the past month, falling short of the Basic Materials sector's loss of 7.73% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.29%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Albemarle in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Albemarle to post earnings of -$0.36 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 119.46%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.4 billion, down 40.44% from the year-ago period.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$1.49 per share and revenue of $5.47 billion, indicating changes of -106.7% and -43.16%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Albemarle. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Albemarle is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, which puts it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.