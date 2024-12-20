SNN Stock May Gain on CORIOGRAPH Platform's FDA Clearance for THA

Smith & Nephew SNATS ( SNN Quick Quote SNN - Free Report) recently announced the FDA 510(k) clearance for its CORIOGRAPH Pre-Op Planning and Modeling Services for total hip arthroplasty (“THA”).
SNN's CORIOGRAPH Pre-Op Planning and Modeling Services is an advanced software platform designed to enhance the precision and personalization of joint replacement surgeries. Integrated with the CORI Surgical System, it enables surgeons to create patient-specific surgical plans using either X-rays or CT scans and tailoring procedures to individual anatomical needs. This flexibility supports optimal implant placement and improved patient outcomes.
Likely Trend of SNN Stock Following the News
Following the announcement, shares of the company closed flat at $24.79 yesterday. In the year-to-date period, SNN’s shares have lost 9.2% against the
industry’s growth of 8.6%. The S&P 500 has gained 23.8% in the same time frame.
The introduction of CORIOGRAPH Pre-Op Planning and Modeling Services for THA indicates SNN’s commitment to innovation and personalized surgical solutions, positioning it as a leader in orthopedic technologies. By enhancing surgical precision and improving patient outcomes through advanced imaging and modeling, this software can drive increased adoption of the CORI Surgical System, boosting revenues from both system sales and associated services. This is likely to potentially enhance investors’ confidence and contribute to positive momentum in Smith & Nephew stock’s price.
Meanwhile, SNN currently has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2024 revenues is pegged at $5.78 billion, which indicates 10.9% growth from the reported number of fiscal 2023.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research More on SNN’s CORIOGRAPH Platform for THA
CORIOGRAPH Pre-Op Planning and Modeling Services for hip is a cutting-edge solution from SNN, built on more than 15 years of clinical expertise and 350,000 plus image-based surgery plans. It is designed to optimize implant placement and personalize hip replacement surgeries by using advanced modeling capabilities. These tools incorporate patient-specific spinopelvic alignment and simulate daily activities, helping surgeons make precise decisions for better outcomes. The platform supports both 2D and 3D imaging, allowing for a tailored approach to meet individual patient needs.
This innovative service integrates seamlessly with Smith &Nephew’s full range of hip implant solutions, including the RI.HIP technologies and the CATALYSTEM Primary Hip System. Together, they provide a comprehensive solution for primary total hip arthroplasty, enhancing precision, personalization and surgical efficiency.
The first procedure, using CORIOGRAPH Pre-Op Planning and Modeling Services for Hip with RI.HIP solutions, were recently completed by Dr. George Haidukewych, surgeon in chief and academic chairman at Orlando Health Jewett Orthopedic Institute in Orlando, FL.
About SNN’s CORI Surgical System
The CORI surgical system is an advanced and efficient handheld robotics-assisted platform for total and unicompartmental knee arthroplasty. The solution is ideal for outpatient surgery and ambulatory surgical centers. It is backed by the company’s Real Intelligence digital solution.
CORI includes new camera technology, which is more than four times faster, offers more efficient cutting technology with twice the cutting volume and aims to result in a faster robotic surgical procedure. This is surgeon-controlled handheld robotics and its modular design will enable the technology to be scaled across the orthopedic service line.
Favorable Industry Prospects for SNN
Per a report by
Grand View Research, the hip replacement implants market size was estimated at $4.8 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.1% from 2024 to 2030.
With innovative offerings like CORIOGRAPH Pre-Op Planning and Modeling Services and a comprehensive portfolio of hip implant technologies, SNN is well-positioned to capture a larger share of this expanding market. This aligns with the company’s focus on precision and personalized care, potentially driving revenue growth and enhancing its competitive edge in the orthopedic industry.
SNN’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
SNN carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are
Masimo ( MASI Quick Quote MASI - Free Report) , Abbott ( ABT Quick Quote ABT - Free Report) and AxoGen ( AXGN Quick Quote AXGN - Free Report) .
Masimo, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, has an estimated growth rate of 11.8% for 2025. You can see
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
MASI’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 17.10%. Its shares have risen 49.4% compared with the industry’s 6.7% growth year to date.
Abbott, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated earnings growth rate of 10% for 2025. It delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 1.64%.
ABT’s shares have risen 2.3% year to date compared with the
industry’s 11.5% growth.
AxoGen, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated earnings growth rate of 252% for 2025. It delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 91.11%.
AXGN’s shares have risen 111% year to date compared with the industry’s 6.7% growth.
Image: Shutterstock
