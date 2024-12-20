Ventas Reaches Mutually Beneficial Agreements With Brookdale

Ventas, Inc. ( VTR Quick Quote VTR - Free Report) reached agreements with Brookdale Senior Living related to all assets under the current Master Lease between Ventas and Brookdale. The Master Lease was initially scheduled to expire on Dec. 31, 2025.
The mutually beneficial agreements ensure a comprehensive outcome for Ventas as it implements its strategy to drive profitable growth in its senior housing business.
About Agreements
Through these agreements, Ventas is set to convert 44 select large-scale senior housing communities, which possess substantial growth potential, into its Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP) commencing from Sept. 1, 2025. This initiative aims to expand its SHOP presence in attractive markets and enhance its projected SHOP growth rate. The communities converted to SHOP, referred to as the “SHOP Communities”, constitute the majority of the units covered by the current Master Lease.
The Master Lease with Brookdale will encompass 65 senior housing communities, averaging 62 units (collectively known as the “Leased Communities”), which represent approximately 40% of the Master Lease units. The Master lease with Brookdale is extended for a term of 10 years starting Jan. 1, 2026. The initial cash rent for these communities will amount to $64 million, which represents a 38% increase over the current cash rent.
Additionally, the cash rent for the Leased Communities will increase annually by 3% for the remainder of the lease term. In 2025, Brookdale is obliged to pay an annual contractual cash rent of $48 million for these assets. The parent company of Brookdale will continue to guarantee its obligations under the Master Lease throughout the extended term.
Ventas has committed to invest $35 million in capital expenditures, with an expected return of around 8%, within its master lease communities over the course of three years beginning in 2025.
The 11 senior housing communities still covered under Master Lease, referred to as the "Sale Communities," are scheduled for sale in 2025. Ventas will keep the proceeds generated from these sales. Brookdale is expected to maintain full contractual rent payments on substantially all of these assets until 2025.
VTR’s Projections
Ventas currently anticipates that the cash and GAAP rent/net operating income (NOI) implications of the transactions in 2025 will be largely aligned with the company’s previous disclosures regarding the expected impacts of the non-renewal of the Ventas-Brookdale Master Lease. For 2024, the anticipated cash and GAAP rent/NOI implications are expected to be minimal.
VTR’s Management Commentary
Per J. Justin Hutchens, executive vice president, Senior Housing and chief investment officer of Ventas, “These mutually beneficial agreements allow for more certainty and successful execution, benefit residents and their families and enable Ventas to expand our participation in the unprecedented opportunity in senior housing.”
Conclusion
Ventas’ diverse portfolio of healthcare real estate assets in the key markets of the United States and the United Kingdom is well-poised to capitalize on the favorable industry fundamentals. The company is well-prepared for a compelling multiyear growth opportunity. With long-term leases and agreements, its high-quality portfolio assures steady growth in cash flows.
The 44 communities to be converted into SHOP will increase the company’s SHOP footprint and expected growth rate by adding assets in key markets. This is expected to support strong net absorption during the next few years. As seen in previous transitions, the company is expected to capture significant occupancy and NOI upside.
Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 15.5% in the past six months compared with the
industry’s 1.8% growth.
Alexander's ( ALX Quick Quote ALX - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.
Note:
Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.
