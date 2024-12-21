We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Cameco (CCJ) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note
In the latest market close, Cameco (CCJ - Free Report) reached $52.44, with a -0.89% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.18%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.03%.
Shares of the uranium producer witnessed a loss of 13.16% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Basic Materials sector with its loss of 8.81% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.71%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Cameco in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.18, showcasing a 20% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $735.56 million, up 18.64% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.51 per share and revenue of $2.17 billion, which would represent changes of -10.53% and +13.36%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cameco. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 26.93% lower. Cameco presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Cameco is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 103.75. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 16.09 for its industry.
The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, placing it within the bottom 40% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.