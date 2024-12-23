Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise.
Image: Bigstock
Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Consumer Staples Stocks Now
Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise.
Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.
The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.
The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained
The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.
Now that we understand the basic idea, let's look at how the Expected Surprise Prediction works. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.
Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.
Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.
Should You Consider Kimberly-Clark?
The final step today is to look at a stock that meets our ESP qualifications. Kimberly-Clark (KMB - Free Report) earns a #3 (Hold) 30 days from its next quarterly earnings release on January 22, 2025, and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $1.50 a share.
Kimberly-Clark's Earnings ESP sits at +0.91%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $1.50 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.49. KMB is also part of a large group of stocks that boast a positive ESP. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.
KMB is one of just a large database of Consumer Staples stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is Newell Brands (NWL - Free Report) .
Slated to report earnings on February 14, 2025, Newell Brands holds a #3 (Hold) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $0.14 a share 53 days from its next quarterly update.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Newell Brands is $0.14, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +1.5%.
KMB and NWL's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.
Find Stocks to Buy or Sell Before They're Reported
Use the Zacks Earnings ESP Filter to turn up stocks with the highest probability of positively, or negatively, surprising to buy or sell before they're reported for profitable earnings season trading. Check it out here >>