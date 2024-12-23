4 Must-Own Transportation Growth Stocks for 2025 to Buy Now

The Zacks
Transportation sector, being widely diversified in nature, includes airlines, railroads, package delivery companies and truckers, to name a few. Most sector participants have mostly performed well this year owing to multiple tailwinds like solid air-travel demand, online e-commerce growth and shareholder-friendly measures. Driven by these tailwinds, we believe that transportation stocks like ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ( ZIM Quick Quote ZIM - Free Report) , The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. ( GBX Quick Quote GBX - Free Report) ), Wabtec Corporation ( WAB Quick Quote WAB - Free Report) and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. ( CHRW Quick Quote CHRW - Free Report) ), have not only performed well this year but are also expected to continue doing the same in 2025. 2024 in a Snapshot
The airline stocks in the sector benefited from an improvement in air-travel demand following the end of the pandemic and normalization of economic activities. Record-breaking traffic during the Thanksgiving period and higher passenger volumes during the summer season outweigh concerns like escalating labor costs and weather-related issues.
Online shopping continues to gain despite economic activities returning to normalcy. This continued strength in e-commerce demand bodes well for packaging companies in the sector. The financial health of transportation companies has improved this year.
As a result, we have seen many companies in the space hiking dividends. Dividend stocks are safe bets for creating wealth, as the payouts generally act as a hedge against economic uncertainty. Investors are always looking for dividend stocks as these provide a steady source of income and a cushion against market uncertainty, as is the current scenario.
A decline in oil prices is also positive for the bottom line of transportation companies, as fuel expenses represent a key input cost. To combat the weak demand scenario due to woes like high inflation and supply-chain disruptions, companies are cutting costs, which are aiding their bottom line.
The sector has plunged 4% against the S&P 500’s rally of 25.3% in the year-to-date period.
YTD Comparison Image Source: Zacks Investment Research 4 Transportation Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
We believe that the above-mentioned positives are likely to aid the sector in 2025 as well. Consequently, investing in the above-mentioned transportation stocks is a prudent move. These stocks have a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and a
Growth score of either A or B. They have also witnessed upward estimate revisions in the past 90 days and have a solid expected earnings growth rate for 2025.
Each stock has a market capitalization of more than $1 billion.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: This Haifa, Israel-based company provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The Red Sea crisis-induced high freight rates, focus on niche markets and a shareholder-friendly approach bode well for ZIM.
ZIM currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has a growth score of B. ZIM has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ZIM’s 2025 earnings has improved more than 100% over the past 90 days. You can see
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. Greenbrier: Headquartered in Lake Oswego, OR, GBX designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America.
GBX presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has a growth score of A. GBX has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GBX’s 2025 earnings has improved 11% over the past 90 days. GBX has an expected earnings growth rate of 6.7% for 2025.
Wabtec: This Pittsburgh, PA-based company offers technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. Strong segmental performance, driven by an improving economy and restructuring actions, has led to a healthy balance sheet that supports WAB’s shareholder-friendly stance.
WAB presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has a growth score of B. WAB has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion.
WAB has an expected earnings growth rate of 12.7% for 2025. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WAB’s 2025 earnings has improved 4.1% over the past 90 days.
C.H. Robinson: Headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN, CHRW provides freight transportation services, as well as related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally.
CHRW presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has a growth score of B. CHRW has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion.
CHRW has an expected earnings growth rate of 11.1% for 2025. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHRW’s 2025 earnings has improved 5.6% over the past 90 days.
Image: Bigstock
4 Must-Own Transportation Growth Stocks for 2025 to Buy Now
