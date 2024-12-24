United Parcel Service (UPS) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with United Parcel Service (
UPS Quick Quote UPS - Free Report) standing at $125.75, reflecting a +0.06% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.98%.
Heading into today, shares of the package delivery service had lost 6.78% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 4.74% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.34% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of United Parcel Service in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.50, marking a 1.21% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $25.19 billion, indicating a 1.09% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.48 per share and revenue of $90.96 billion, which would represent changes of -14.81% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for United Parcel Service. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, United Parcel Service possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, United Parcel Service is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.8. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.04, which means United Parcel Service is trading at a premium to the group.
We can additionally observe that UPS currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.06. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry stood at 1.27 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, finds itself in the top 34% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow UPS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.
