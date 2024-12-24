We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Why Kinder Morgan (KMI) Outpaced the Stock Market Today
In the latest trading session, Kinder Morgan (KMI - Free Report) closed at $27.05, marking a +0.74% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.16%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.98%.
Shares of the oil and natural gas pipeline and storage company have depreciated by 5.76% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 9.2% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 0.34%.
The upcoming earnings release of Kinder Morgan will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.33, marking a 17.86% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.09 billion, up 1.28% from the year-ago period.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.17 per share and a revenue of $15.28 billion, representing changes of +9.35% and -0.38%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinder Morgan. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.51% decrease. Kinder Morgan presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Kinder Morgan is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 22.87. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.89, which means Kinder Morgan is trading at a premium to the group.
Investors should also note that KMI has a PEG ratio of 3.88 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. KMI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.35 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, finds itself in the bottom 26% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.