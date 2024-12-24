We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Here's Why GE Vernova (GEV) Gained But Lagged the Market Today
The most recent trading session ended with GE Vernova (GEV - Free Report) standing at $344.92, reflecting a +0.66% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.98%.
Shares of the the energy business spun off from General Electric have depreciated by 1.86% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 9.2% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 0.34%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of GE Vernova in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on January 22, 2025.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for GE Vernova. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 6.14% decrease. GE Vernova is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, GE Vernova currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 151.55. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.2, which means GE Vernova is trading at a premium to the group.
Meanwhile, GEV's PEG ratio is currently 8.42. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. GEV's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.88 as of yesterday's close.
The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 125, putting it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.