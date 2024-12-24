We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Dynatrace (DT) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
The latest trading session saw Dynatrace (DT - Free Report) ending at $54.38, denoting a -0.48% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.98%.
The the stock of software intellegence company has fallen by 1.48% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.34%.
The upcoming earnings release of Dynatrace will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Dynatrace is projected to report earnings of $0.33 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 3.13%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $426.5 million, showing a 16.82% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.32 per share and a revenue of $1.67 billion, representing changes of +10% and +16.84%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Dynatrace. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Dynatrace is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Dynatrace is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 41.37. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 28.86, which means Dynatrace is trading at a premium to the group.
One should further note that DT currently holds a PEG ratio of 4.11. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Computers - IT Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.82 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.