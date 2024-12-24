Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

The latest trading session saw Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (
KD Quick Quote KD - Free Report) ending at $34.41, denoting a -0.29% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.98%.
The company's stock has climbed by 4.42% in the past month, exceeding the Business Services sector's gain of 0.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.34%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.41, showcasing a 920% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $3.82 billion, indicating a 2.87% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.22 per share and a revenue of $15.26 billion, representing changes of +1209.09% and -4.93%, respectively, from the prior year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.38. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 26.46.
Investors should also note that KD has a PEG ratio of 5.68 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Technology Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.5 at yesterday's closing price.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, finds itself in the top 26% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
