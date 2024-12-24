We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Levi Strauss (LEVI) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
The latest trading session saw Levi Strauss (LEVI - Free Report) ending at $17.32, denoting a -0.4% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.98%.
The jeans maker's stock has climbed by 6.56% in the past month, exceeding the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.34%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Levi Strauss in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.47, showcasing a 6.82% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.72 billion, indicating a 4.54% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Levi Strauss. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Levi Strauss is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Levi Strauss is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.51. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 18.22.
It's also important to note that LEVI currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.96. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.38.
The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, finds itself in the top 34% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.