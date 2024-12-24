See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.
Wells Fargo Discipl US Core R6(EVSRX - Free Report) : 0.42% expense ratio and 0.35% management fee. EVSRX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset. EVSRX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 16.68%.
American Funds Washington Mutual Investors R5(RWMFX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. RWMFX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With five-year annualized performance of 13.43%, expense ratio of 0.31% and management fee of 0.22%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
Vericimetry U.S. Small Cap Value Fund(VYSVX - Free Report) : 0.6% expense ratio and 0.5% management fee. VYSVX is a Small Cap Value mutual fund option, which typically invest in companies with market caps under $2 billion. With a five-year annual return of 13.87%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.