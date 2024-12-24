Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise.
Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Transportation Stocks Now
Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise.
We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.
The ability to identify stocks that are likely to top quarterly earnings expectations can be profitable, but it's no simple task. Here at Zacks, our Earnings ESP filter helps make things easier.
The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained
The Zacks Earnings ESP, or Expected Surprise Prediction, aims to find earnings surprises by focusing on the most recent analyst revisions. The basic premise is that if an analyst reevaluates their earnings estimate ahead of an earnings release, it means they likely have new information that could possibly be more accurate.
With this in mind, the Expected Surprise Prediction compares the Most Accurate Estimate (being the most recent) against the overall Zacks Consensus Estimate. The percentage difference provides the ESP figure. The system also utilizes our core Zacks Rank to provide a stronger system for identifying stocks that might beat their next quarterly earnings estimate and possibly see the stock price climb.
Bringing together a positive earnings ESP alongside a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better has helped stocks report a positive earnings surprise 70% of the time. Furthermore, by using these parameters, investors have seen 28.3% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.
Stocks with a ranking of #3 (Hold), or 60% of all stocks covered by the Zacks Rank, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with rankings of #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy), or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market; Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.
Should You Consider Alaska Air Group?
The final step today is to look at a stock that meets our ESP qualifications. Alaska Air Group (ALK - Free Report) earns a #3 (Hold) 30 days from its next quarterly earnings release on January 23, 2025, and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $0.47 a share.
ALK has an Earnings ESP figure of +4.33%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $0.47 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.45. Alaska Air Group is one of a large database of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.
ALK is just one of a large group of Transportation stocks with a positive ESP figure. United Parcel Service (UPS - Free Report) is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.
Slated to report earnings on February 4, 2025, United Parcel Service holds a #3 (Hold) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $2.55 a share 42 days from its next quarterly update.
For United Parcel Service, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.50 is +2%.
ALK and UPS' positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.
Find Stocks to Buy or Sell Before They're Reported
