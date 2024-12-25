ASML (ASML) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

ASML (
ASML Quick Quote ASML - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $719.71, demonstrating a -0.18% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.1% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.91%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.35%.
The equipment supplier to semiconductor makers's shares have seen an increase of 5.34% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.22%.
The upcoming earnings release of ASML will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $7.19, reflecting a 28.39% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $9.76 billion, indicating a 25.3% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $20.57 per share and a revenue of $30.49 billion, indicating changes of -4.46% and +2.29%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ASML. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.55% lower. ASML is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ASML has a Forward P/E ratio of 35.06 right now. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 33.8 for its industry.
It is also worth noting that ASML currently has a PEG ratio of 2.75. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry was having an average PEG ratio of 3.33.
The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, placing it within the bottom 18% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
