Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

The latest trading session saw Star Bulk Carriers (
SBLK Quick Quote SBLK - Free Report) ending at $15.12, denoting a -0.85% adjustment from its last day's close. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.1%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.91%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.35%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the shipping company had lost 18.23% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 6.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.22% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Star Bulk Carriers in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.39, marking a 46.58% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $299.25 million, indicating a 13.58% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
SBLK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.73 per share and revenue of $1.26 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +48.37% and +32.29%, respectively.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Star Bulk Carriers. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Currently, Star Bulk Carriers is carrying a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
Looking at valuation, Star Bulk Carriers is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.59. This represents no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.59.
Also, we should mention that SBLK has a PEG ratio of 3.8. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Shipping industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.64 as of yesterday's close.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 230, putting it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.
Image: Bigstock
Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
