Levi Strauss (LEVI) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note
Levi Strauss (LEVI - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $17.44, indicating a +0.69% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.1% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.91%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.35%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the jeans maker had gained 1.23% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.08% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 0.22% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Levi Strauss will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.47, up 6.82% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.72 billion, up 4.54% from the prior-year quarter.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Levi Strauss should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. As of now, Levi Strauss holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, Levi Strauss is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 12.46. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.52 for its industry.
It's also important to note that LEVI currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.95. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.4.
The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 127, which puts it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow LEVI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.