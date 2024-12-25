We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
AppFolio (APPF) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing
AppFolio (APPF - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $252.67, moving +1.45% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.1%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.91%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.35%.
The the stock of property management software maker has fallen by 0.8% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.22%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of AppFolio in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.96, signifying a 9.09% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $200.01 million, reflecting a 16.4% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.41 per share and a revenue of $790.55 million, demonstrating changes of +157.89% and +27.42%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AppFolio. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. AppFolio presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, AppFolio is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 56.42. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 32.85.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, placing it within the top 10% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.