Prologis (PLD) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

Prologis (
PLD Quick Quote PLD - Free Report) closed at $104.70 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.54% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.91%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.35%.
The industrial real estate developer's shares have seen a decrease of 11.8% over the last month, not keeping up with the Finance sector's loss of 4.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.22%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Prologis in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on January 21, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.38, reflecting a 9.52% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.94 billion, indicating a 10.44% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.45 per share and revenue of $7.52 billion. These totals would mark changes of -2.85% and +10.3%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Prologis. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.03% higher. Prologis currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, Prologis is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.11. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.63.
Also, we should mention that PLD has a PEG ratio of 3.04. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.05.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 126, this industry ranks in the top 50% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.
Image: Bigstock
Prologis (PLD) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note
Prologis (PLD - Free Report) closed at $104.70 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.54% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.91%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.35%.
The industrial real estate developer's shares have seen a decrease of 11.8% over the last month, not keeping up with the Finance sector's loss of 4.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.22%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Prologis in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on January 21, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.38, reflecting a 9.52% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.94 billion, indicating a 10.44% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.45 per share and revenue of $7.52 billion. These totals would mark changes of -2.85% and +10.3%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Prologis. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.03% higher. Prologis currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, Prologis is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.11. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.63.
Also, we should mention that PLD has a PEG ratio of 3.04. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.05.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 126, this industry ranks in the top 50% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.