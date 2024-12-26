Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for December 26th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

ATI Inc. (ATI - Free Report) is a diversified specialty materials producer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (BATRA - Free Report) is a sports and entertainment company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 151.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Evolent Health, Inc. (EVH - Free Report) is a health service company.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.6% downward over the last 60 days.

