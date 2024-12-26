Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Dec 26, 2024

  • Shares of Arcadium Lithium plc ((ALTM - Free Report) ) rose 5.8% after shareholders approved its $6.7 billion sale to Rio Tinto Group ((RIO - Free Report) ).
  • International Seaways, Inc. ((INSW - Free Report) ) shares increased 9.3% on the news of its addition to the S&P SmallCap 600 index, effective Dec. 30.
  • United States Steel Corporation ((X - Free Report) ) shares rose 1.9% as President Joe Biden is set to decide on its proposed acquisition by Japan’s Nippon Steel after a government panel failed to conclude.
  • Coinbase Global, Inc. ((COIN - Free Report) ) shares rose 4.3% after a $74 million investment in the Fairshake political action committee, contributing to a $21 billion increase in the company's value since Nov. 4.

