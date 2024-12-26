Equinor Joins Forces With Bergen Tankers for Low-Emission Hybrid Ships

Equinor ASA ( EQNR Quick Quote EQNR - Free Report) , the Norwegian energy giant, has signed a long-term time charter agreement with Bergen Tankers to acquire two electric hybrid oil and chemical tankers. This partnership highlights Equinor’s commitment to maintaining sustainability and reducing maritime emissions.
The vessels, each with a 6,500 deadweight ton (dwt) capacity, will be constructed by Zhoushan Dashenzhou Shipbuilding in China. Designed to set new benchmarks for low emissions along the Norwegian coast, these tankers will join the NOR fleet, showcasing advanced technology and eco-friendly innovations.
The ships will be equipped with electric hybrid controllable pitch propeller propulsion systems, incorporating battery packages and shore power capabilities. Developed in collaboration with Marine Design and Consulting (MDC), the vessels’ design ensures optimal efficiency, reduced energy consumption and lower emissions. Notably, the power systems on these ships are adaptable to alternative fuels such as ammonia, methanol, biofuels and LNG, further enhancing their environmental credentials.
Bergen Tankers secured long-term financing for the project from Sparebanken Vest. Headquartered in Askoy near Bergen, the company specializes in transporting refined oil products, chemicals and LNG, with operations focused along the Norwegian coast, North Sea and parts of the Baltic region.
This initiative aligns with Equinor’s broader sustainability goals, reinforcing its leadership in driving innovation in low-carbon maritime solutions.
